President seeks more UK support in education, investment, technology
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Monday urged the United Kingdom (UK) to enhance cooperation in Bangladesh's education, human resource development and technology sectors and further strengthen business and investment between the two countries.
He made the call when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban this morning, according to a press release signed by the President's Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam.
During the meeting, Sarah Cooke handed over a congratulatory letter from King Charles III of the United Kingdom to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on assuming the office the President.
The President expressed gratitude to King Charles III for the greetings and congratulatory letter and requested the British High Commissioner to convey his greetings to the King.
He also sought cooperation to further expand opportunities for Bangladeshi students for higher education in the UK, increase Commonwealth scholarships, develop the country's human resources and enhance the capacity of education- and technology-related institutions.
"Expatriate Bangladeshis living in Britain are making significant contributions to strengthening and developing the ties between Britain and Bangladesh," he said.
"Besides bilateral relations, Bangladesh, as a member state of the Commonwealth, has been working closely with the UK on the development of Commonwealth countries and various issues of common interest," he added.
The President further said Bangladesh has returned to the democratic path through a free, impartial and peaceful election and stressed the importance of enhancing the capacity of democratic institutions and elected representatives to further strengthen this process.
Referring to the UK's Westminster-style democracy, the President stressed the importance of regular contacts, mutual visits and exchanges of experience between parliamentarians of the two countries.
At the meeting, Sarah Cooke disclosed that nearly 99.99 per cent of Bangladesh's products, including readymade garments, will enjoy duty-free and unrestricted access to the UK market for another three years after elevating from the LDC category.
The President marked the facility as an important prospect to further expand commercial relations between the two countries.
The British High Commissioner also briefed the President on an initiative for digital climate data exchange between Bangladesh and the UK.
"The initiative will play an effective role in making weather forecasts more accurate and increasing agricultural production through the exchange of weather and climate-related information between the two countries," President said, expressing satisfaction over the initiative.
The Secretary of the President's Office, the Press Secretary, the British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Development and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant offices were present at the meeting.