President seeks more UK support in education, investment, technology

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Monday urged the United Kingdom (UK) to enhance cooperation in Bangladesh's education, human resource development and technology sectors and further strengthen business and investment between the two countries.

He made the call when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban this morning, according to a press release signed by the President's Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam.

During the meeting, Sarah Cooke handed over a congratulatory letter from King Charles III of the United Kingdom to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on assuming the office the President.