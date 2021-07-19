ICU shortfall in Dhaka hospitals too

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), three out of 16 hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment in capital don’t have ICU facility. As of Saturday, no ICU was vacant at eight of these 13 hospitals while and 65 beds were vacant at the remaining five hospitals.

Covid-19 situation has worsened in various districts since the Delta variant of coronavirus spread during the second wave of the pandemic. Incidents of patients dying due to lack of ICU support or no facility at all at the district hospitals came to the fore. The scenario has started to turn similar in the capital now. Authorities at the capital’s three largest hospitals – Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Mugda Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital – said about 50 per cent of Covid-19 receiving treatment at these hospitals were from outside Dhaka.

ICU beds have always been fully occupied with 15-20 patients in wait. In many cases, patients are brought to the hospital in a critical condition, requiring emergency ICU support. But the patients die at one stage due to lack of ICU facilities.