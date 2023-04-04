State’s core spirit should not be attacked: Information minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that mass media in Bangladesh is working independently and the present government always wants to maintain this freedom of press.

“It must be remembered that in the name of report, the core spirit of the state should not be attacked and no one should be abused to make the report attractive,” he said.

Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while speaking as the chief guest at an Iftar Mahfil organized by Bangladesh Editors’ Forum (BEF) at a restaurant in the city’s Segunbagicha area this evening.

Presided over by BEF chief advisor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Press Council chairman justice Md Nizamul Huq Nasim spoke as the guest of honor in the function.