Foreign ministry: Unease prevails with change of foreign secretary

The government decided to remove Md Jashim Uddin from the post of foreign secretary around two weeks ago. The matter was discussed at a meeting of the advisory committee on appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters in the foreign ministry.

However, for reasons unknown, no official order regarding the appointment of a new foreign secretary was issued until Sunday. In this state of uncertainty, both internal operations and the foreign ministry’s communication with other ministries and foreign counterparts have been disrupted. Overall, the ministry is in a state of uncertainty.

Several officials told Prothom Alo on Saturday that foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain prepared a summary that afternoon proposing the names of five diplomats—all from the 15th batch of BCS (foreign cadre)—as potential successors to Jashim Uddin.

A senior policymaker said on Sunday that while it is certain Jashim Uddin will no longer serve as foreign secretary, his replacement could be finalised within the next two or three days.

Interviews with multiple sources inside the ministry confirm that unease has prevailed for more than ten days centering the impending change. In the meantime, secretary (East) Nazrul Islam has taken on several key responsibilities on the verbal instructions of foreign advisor Touhid Hossain.