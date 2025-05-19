Foreign ministry: Unease prevails with change of foreign secretary
The government decided to remove Md Jashim Uddin from the post of foreign secretary around two weeks ago. The matter was discussed at a meeting of the advisory committee on appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters in the foreign ministry.
However, for reasons unknown, no official order regarding the appointment of a new foreign secretary was issued until Sunday. In this state of uncertainty, both internal operations and the foreign ministry’s communication with other ministries and foreign counterparts have been disrupted. Overall, the ministry is in a state of uncertainty.
Several officials told Prothom Alo on Saturday that foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain prepared a summary that afternoon proposing the names of five diplomats—all from the 15th batch of BCS (foreign cadre)—as potential successors to Jashim Uddin.
A senior policymaker said on Sunday that while it is certain Jashim Uddin will no longer serve as foreign secretary, his replacement could be finalised within the next two or three days.
Interviews with multiple sources inside the ministry confirm that unease has prevailed for more than ten days centering the impending change. In the meantime, secretary (East) Nazrul Islam has taken on several key responsibilities on the verbal instructions of foreign advisor Touhid Hossain.
The situation became apparent as Jashim Uddin stopped attending official meetings, both local and international. Notably, on 15 May, Nazrul Islam led the Bangladesh delegation at a foreign secretary-level meeting with Japan in Tokyo.
This marked the first time in five decades that such a meeting was led by someone other than the foreign secretary of Bangladesh. Over the past 10 days, Jashim Uddin has not been present at any inter-ministerial meetings, where two other officials of secretary rank represented the ministry instead.
According to ministry sources, Jashim Uddin was informed on 7 May that he would be removed from his post. That same afternoon, a meeting of the advisory committee on appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters was held, chaired by the foreign advisor.
The advisor instructed Jashim Uddin not to attend, even though he is a member of the committee. Other committee members include industries advisor Adilur Rahman Khan, national security advisor Khalilur Rahman, and information advisor Mahfuj Alam. Since that day, Jashim Uddin has stayed away from key ministry functions.
Multiple government sources confirm that various proposals have been discussed at the highest levels to ensure Jashim Uddin’s departure is handled with dignity. Options include appointing him as ambassador to a foreign country or naming him rector of the Foreign Service Academy. However, there are also strong opinions within the government supporting his designation as an officer on special duty (OSD) or placing him on compulsory leave.
A similar effort to remove Jashim Uddin was made in March, but it was thwarted by the intervention of the foreign advisor.
Jashim Uddin, a 13th batch BCS (foreign affairs cadre) officer, was appointed foreign secretary in September last year. He is scheduled to go on post-retirement leave in December 2026.
Only three foreign secretaries have been removed within a year or less of their appointment. Syed Anwarul Karim was removed after six months in 1972; AKH Morshed after four months in 1989; and Syed Moazzem Ali after five months in 2001. Moazzem Ali, appointed by the Awami League government in March 2001, was replaced by Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury when the BNP-led coalition came to power following the June elections that year.
Adding a new layer of controversy, the suspension of Jashim Uddin’s membership in the Officers’ Club has intensified the discomfort surrounding his removal. A notice signed by the club’s general secretary on 12 May announced the suspension of membership for five former secretaries, including Jashim Uddin. The notice cited “moral lapses” linked to ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigations and allegations of corruption and other unethical activities.
Foreign ministry faces criticism over diplomatic appointments
Since the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office on 8 August last year, the foreign ministry has faced persistent scrutiny.
Multiple diplomats have come under fire amid a steady stream of social media campaigns, email leaks, and politically charged narratives on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Accusations of favouritism, internal vendettas, and politicisation of diplomatic conduct have cast a shadow over the ministry’s operations.
Some Bangladeshi diplomats are alleged to have actively supported the authoritarian actions of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Critics argue that the current foreign advisor and the foreign secretary have shown little interest in addressing the conduct of those diplomats perceived as excessively loyal to the previous regime.
At the same time, officials both in Dhaka and abroad stand accused of engaging in mutual smear campaigns—often through third parties—driven by personal grudges and internal rivalries.
One high-profile example involves former permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Md Sufiur Rahman. According to official sources, in October last year, foreign affairs advisor Md Touhid Hossain proposed Sufiur’s name for the role of special assistant on Rohingya issues. Professor Yunus even held a preliminary meeting with him at the chief advisor’s office. However, before the appointment was finalised, a social media campaign erupted branding Sufiur Rahman as a “friend of the fallen Awami League government.” The backlash reportedly frustrated advisor Touhid Hossain, and ultimately, Khalilur Rahman was appointed instead as the high representative of the chief advisor on Rohingya issues and matter of priority.
Eventually, on 20 April, Sufiur Rahman was appointed as special assistant to the chief advisor with the rank of a state minister. His appointment notification specified that he would be entrusted with executive powers over the foreign ministry under the Rules of Business, 1996.
This move aligned with a broader pattern: earlier, in November, special assistants Khoda Baksh Chowdhury and Sayedur Rahman were given executive authority over the ministries of home affairs and health and family welfare, respectively.
In March, Sheikh Moinuddin and Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb were similarly empowered with oversight of the ministries of road transport and bridges and posts, telecommunications and IT.
Despite his appointment nearly a month ago, Sufiur Rahman did not officially assume his duties until yesterday. In contrast, the other four special assistants began working in their ministries immediately upon appointment.
Following his appointment, a fresh campaign was launched arguing that delegating executive power to Sufiur Rahman would dilute the authority of the foreign advisor.
Some within the ministry even recommended that his office be situated in Tejgaon, away from the core ministry, to underscore his distance from day-to-day operations. This campaign against Sufiur was reportedly more intense than the one in October. However, others came to his defence, highlighting his professional competence and long-standing diplomatic credentials.
When asked about the delayed joining, foreign affairs advisor Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo earlier this month, “The appointment order from the chief advisor did not specify a fixed joining date. Let’s see when he chooses to take up the role.”
Foreign affairs ministry’s role in question
After the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013, it was customary for the foreign secretary to lead various meetings with international partners regarding labour sector reforms. However, on 12 May, when several Western ambassadors were briefed on the reforms and the new roadmap initiated by the interim government, the meeting was led not by the foreign secretary but by Lutfey Siddiqi, the chief adviser’s envoy for international affairs.
Since the beginning of the year, the growing importance of Khalilur Rahman in shaping the interim government’s international engagements has become increasingly evident. He played a key role in facilitating the chief adviser’s phone conversation with Elon Musk—a close associate of US president Donald Trump—as well as in Yunus’s diplomatic visits to China, Thailand, and Qatar, and during the United Nations Secretary-General’s visit to Bangladesh. Last month, Khalilur Rahman was appointed as the national security advisor.
Diplomatic sources note that several countries and international alliances are increasingly bypassing the foreign ministry, choosing instead to coordinate directly with the chief adviser’s office or the advisors of relevant ministries. When asked about this shift, several foreign diplomats told Prothom Alo that delays and indecision within the foreign ministry have often left them with no choice but to seek alternative channels of communication.
Former ambassador Humayun Kabir observed that Bangladesh stands at a pivotal juncture following the student-led public uprising. “In such a critical moment,” he said, "The top priority should be to strengthen the country’s global image and build a sustainable democracy by enhancing the professionalism and diplomatic skills of our foreign service officials.”