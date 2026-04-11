Apollo–Chennai to provide training to physicians in Bangladesh

India’s Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited has taken an initiative to begin operations in Bangladesh.

Initially, they plan to start by providing education and training to Bangladeshi physicians. They also plan to expand their scope of work later.

During a recent visit to Dhaka, Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai region of Apollo Hospitals and Senior Consultant (Liver Anaesthetist and Intensivist), told Prothom Alo about the initiative.

During the visit, he and his colleagues met senior officials of the health sector. They also visited several hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram and held meetings with hospital authorities.

Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said, “We want to work in partnership. We want to provide hands-on training to local physicians. The goal is for trained physicians to be able to deliver treatment here at the same standard as Apollo Hospitals. We believe this is possible.”