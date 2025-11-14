Women chant in Shahbagh - “Five, not eight, who are you to decide?”

Women in Bangladesh are once again being pushed back into darkness. Attempts are underway to reduce working hours to force women back into their homes. Whether a woman works outside or stays at home is entirely her personal decision.

These remarks were made by women leaders and socially conscious individuals at a programme held in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka on Friday.

During the event, the attending women chanted in unison: “Five, not eight — who are you to decide?”

The silent march and rally titled “Escalating Violence and Disrespect Against Women: Vigilant Women’s Ready to Resist” was organised by the Women and Child Rights Forum.