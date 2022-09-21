Bangladesh

One dies of dengue, 431 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 46, reports UNB.

During this period, 431 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Chattogram division raising the death in the division to 21.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 21 and in Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 328 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 103 outside it.

A total of 1,557 dengue patients, including 1,190 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 12,438 dengue cases and 10,835 recoveries so far.

