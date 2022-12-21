All enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Awami League government is building Bangladesh as a non-communal country where everyone has equal rights.

"I tell all of you (Christian community) that we are building this Bangladesh with the spirit of non-communal country where each person has equal rights," she said while exchanging greetings with the leaders of Christian Community on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council, joining virtually from the Prime Minister's Office.

At the ceremony, she greeted all the members of Christian community of the country on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh are not of a single religious faith, rather people of all religions are living in the country. "We work for the well-being of all religious faiths."

Mentioning that Jesus Christ has given lesson for human well-being and human religion, she said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has showed respect to all religions, which could be found if one goes through his "Oshomapto Atmojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), "Karagarer Rojnamcha" (Diary In Jail) and "Amar Dekha Naya Chin" (The New China as I Saw).

She said that her government has always stood besides all whenever any problem arose as "We believe that we have to work for all people in the country".