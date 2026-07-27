Why is Facebook flooded with reels featuring Bangla song ‘Aj Keno Mon Udashi Hoye’?

While searching for the reason of this video being viral it was found that, Beauty Rani Paul, head teacher of Pitaitikor Government Primary School in Fenchuganj, Sylhet, recently uploaded a Reel on her personal Facebook account using the song.

The lyrics are from "Sraboner Meghgulo Joro Holo Akashe", performed by Mejbah Rahman of the band Different Touch.

A Facebook page later reposted Beauty Rani Paul's video as misleading and in a negative context.

The repost triggered widespread trolling, with many users posting offensive remarks. Some individuals criticised the video and called for disciplinary action against her.