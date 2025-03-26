12 appeal to return their freedom fighter certificates

At least 12 persons, who had secured the certificates of freedom fighters despite not taking part in the liberation war, have appealed to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to return their freedom fighter certificates.

Those twelve people include one who already has retired after joining the job under the freedom fighter quota.

Another wrote in the application that taking the certificate without participating in the liberation war was a mistake. Some have expressed regret and sought forgiveness. One person wrote, “I am ashamed.”

The liberation war affairs ministry revealed this information. However, the ministry didn’t reveal the identities of the applicants.

The officials say as those persons applied in response to the call from the ministry, their identities won’t be revealed as it will socially demean them.