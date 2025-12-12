Child killed after falling into pit, thousands attend Sajid’s janaza
Two-year-old Sajid, who died after falling into a deep borehole in Tanore, Rajshahi, was buried around 11:00 am today, Friday in Koelhate village of the upazila.
Earlier, at around 10:30 am, his Janaza prayer was held near his home in the same village, attended by thousands of local residents. The janaza was led by local Maulana Kazi Mizanur Rahman.
He and several others addressed the gathering, urging everyone to remain cautious so that such negligence-related deaths do not occur again.
Sajid fell into the abandoned borehole on Wednesday afternoon in Koelhate village. After a 32-hour, high-risk rescue operation, the Fire Service recovered him on Thursday night.
Physicians declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital. Sajid was the son of local resident Rakibul Islam.
At the funeral, Rakibul Islam sought prayers for his son, saying, “Everyone has prayed for the last two days. I ask for your prayers again.”
Speaking to the media before the janaza, he said, “My son died because of someone else’s negligence. I want justice from the administration.”
On Wednesday, around 1:00 pm, Sajid went to the field with his mother, where he fell into the deep hole. The rescue operation began at around 2:30 pm that day, initially led by the Fire Service.
Eight Fire Service units joined the effort one after another, assisted by the police, army, local administration, and villagers.
According to local sources, deep tube wells have been prohibited in the Tanore area due to the declining groundwater level.
Despite the restriction, a resident had dug the borehole on his land in search of water. When no water was found, the hole was loosely filled with soil.
During the monsoon, the soil sank, reopening the hole into which Sajid fell, leading to his death.