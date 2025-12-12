Child killed after falling into pit, thousands attend Sajid’s janaza

Two-year-old Sajid, who died after falling into a deep borehole in Tanore, Rajshahi, was buried around 11:00 am today, Friday in Koelhate village of the upazila.

Earlier, at around 10:30 am, his Janaza prayer was held near his home in the same village, attended by thousands of local residents. The janaza was led by local Maulana Kazi Mizanur Rahman.

He and several others addressed the gathering, urging everyone to remain cautious so that such negligence-related deaths do not occur again.