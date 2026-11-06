Chinese citizens making live videos from morning till night, even going inside people’s homes

Where do the videos go?

The activities of Chinese nationals in Uttara have sparked curiosity among local residents. Even newcomers to the area are somewhat surprised by what they see and want to know why these people are making videos. They wonder why ordinary daily activities are being filmed in this way, even though the area has no particularly notable attractions for visitors.

Local residents say Chinese nationals livestream from various parts of Uttara, but they do so most frequently in the Tekpara area. A canal runs alongside Sector 12 of Uttara, and Tekpara is situated on its banks. Compared with other parts of Uttara, the area is less developed and predominantly inhabited by low-income people. Due to its dense population, the neighbourhood is also quite dirty. It is precisely this area that the Chinese nationals have chosen as the setting for their videos.

On October 27 and November 3, Prothom Alo visited these areas of Uttara and attempted to speak with local residents and 17 Chinese nationals. The objective was to find out where they were filming and why. However, most of the Chinese nationals were unwilling to speak. Those who showed some interest simply gave their names and nationality before leaving. Some avoided the conversation, saying they did not speak English. They also refused to communicate through Google Translate.