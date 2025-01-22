Germany to support Bangladesh in democratic transition: German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Tuesday said his government would do its best to support Bangladesh in its transition to democracy.

The German Chancellor made the comments when he met Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit in the Swiss city of Davos.

“You can be rest assured that we will support you,” Olaf Scholz told Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser briefed him on the reform agenda of the Interim Government.