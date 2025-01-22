Germany to support Bangladesh in democratic transition: German Chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Tuesday said his government would do its best to support Bangladesh in its transition to democracy.
The German Chancellor made the comments when he met Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit in the Swiss city of Davos.
“You can be rest assured that we will support you,” Olaf Scholz told Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser briefed him on the reform agenda of the Interim Government.
The Chief Adviser said he was leading a consensus commission in an effort to facilitate consensus building among the political parties on major reform reports submitted by six commissions.
He stated that after the consensus is reached, the political parties will sign a July Charter that will uphold the democratic spirits of the student-led uprising in July and August.
The two leaders spoke about a wide range of issues, including the circumstances that led to the July uprising, Bangladesh’s relationship with its neighbours, the Rohingya crisis, and the security situation in Myanmar.
The Chief Adviser explained to the German chancellor how young people joined the July uprising to bring an end to years of misrule in Bangladesh.
A student as young as 12 years old wrote a letter to his mother before joining the uprising and embraced martyrdom, Professor Yunus told Scholz.
The Chief Adviser called for greater business links between the two nations and urged him to send a team of German businessmen to Dhaka to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh.
The Chief Adviser has invited more German investment in Bangladesh. “We can be your factory,” he said.
He said Bangladesh still holds the idea of SAARC and would continue its endeavour to revive the platform.
He also explained to the German chancellor how hydroelectric power from Nepal can benefit multiple South Asian countries, helping all in their transition to renewable energy.
The Chief Adviser also sought Scholz’s support in creating a safe zone for Rohingyas in Myanmar’s Rakhine State under the supervision of the United Nations.
CA meets Thai, Malaysian premiers, Finland president
Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday also met Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit.
Chief Adviser Yunus also held a meeting with Finland President Alexander Stubb there.
He joined a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the summit.
Prof Yunus meets Ramos-Horta on sidelines of WEF
Professor Muhammad Yunus also met Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit.
Chief Adviser invited to Munich Security Conference
The Munich Security Conference Chairman, Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, Tuesday called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting.
Ambassador Heusgen invited the Chief Adviser to join the key annual security conclave to be held in the German city of Munich in February this year.
During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed the July uprising, Bangladesh’s relationship with its neighbours, the Rohingya crisis, and the online misinformation campaign.
Ambassador Heusgen said online platforms such as Facebook are used to spread fake news and misinformation about Bangladesh.
He suggested that Bangladesh can emulate European nations’ example to enact a law requiring online platforms to fact-check contents.
Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy of the Chief Adviser, and Lamiya Morshed, SDG coordinator, also joined the meeting.