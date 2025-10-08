Turkish Deputy Minister conveys Erdogan’s invitation to Chief Adviser to visit Turkiye
Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berris Ekinci today, Wednesday conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his invitation to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to visit Turkiye at a mutually convenient time.
The deputy minister conveyed the messages to the Chief Adviser as she paid a courtesy call on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.
In response, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said he would be delighted to visit Turkiye in the near future.
During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues of partnership between Bangladesh and Turkiye in the areas of education, healthcare, and technology.
"This is my first visit to Bangladesh," Ambassador Ekinci said, expressing her appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended to her delegation.
Emphasising the close historical and cultural ties between the two nations, Professor Yunus said, "We want to take our relationship higher than ever. This is a new beginning after the July Uprising, and our two countries can work together in many areas such as education, healthcare, and technology."
The Chief Adviser also thanked the government of Turkiye for providing free medical treatment to seven Bangladeshis injured during the July Revolution.
Ambassador Ekinci reaffirmed Turkiye's continued support for Bangladesh's development efforts.
"Turkiye always encourages education and offers scholarships, as well as short and long-term exchange programmes that benefit students," she said.
Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkiye M Amanul Haq and Director General of the East Europe and CIS wing Md Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.