PM Hasina holds maiden bilateral talks with Sunak

This was the first meeting of the two leaders since Sunak assumed his office on 25 October last year.

The prime minister arrived in London at 11:49 pm on 4 May to attend the coronation of King Charles III to be held on 6 May, on the third leg of her visits after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit to Tokyo in Japan.