PM Hasina holds maiden bilateral talks with Sunak

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has held her maiden bilateral meeting with prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak.
The bilateral meeting of the two leaders held at the bilateral meeting room of the Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat here at London Pall Mall on Friday afternoon, sources familiar with the process told BSS.
This was the first meeting of the two leaders since Sunak assumed his office on 25 October last year.
The prime minister arrived in London at 11:49 pm on 4 May to attend the coronation of King Charles III to be held on 6 May, on the third leg of her visits after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit to Tokyo in Japan.