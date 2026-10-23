Italy, Greece, and Cyprus send back 35 Bangladeshis

Three European countries have repatriated 35 Bangladeshis. Of them, 19 returned from Italy, 10 from Greece and six from Cyprus.

Immigration police and airport sources said the 35 Bangladeshis arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15 am today, Friday, on a chartered special flight (PVG 9445).

With support from Civil Aviation Security and the Expatriate Welfare Desk at the airport, BRAC’s Migration Programme provided the returnees with emergency assistance, counselling and financial support to help them reach their respective homes.