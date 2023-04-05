Hasan Mahmud for resisting anti-state conspiracies unitedly

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday called for resisting the anti-state conspiracies jointly with the pro-Liberation War Islamic parties.
He made the call while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and Iftar Mahfil titled ‘Lessons of Holy Ramadan’ organised by Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote at a city hospital this evening.
Chairman of the Islamic party Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury presided over the function.
Noting that various conspiracies are being hatched in the country, Hasan said, “It is the high time to be united with the Islamic parties who were with us during the 2008 elections. As a result, it will be easier to deal with the conspiracies and elect the government through voting with the participation of all parties in the next election”.
About the next parliament elections, he said Bangladesh Awami League proposed for using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections like other developed countries, including India and the USA.
“But several other parties including BNP raised objections against using the EVMs. It appears that the Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold elections through ballots in all the constituencies. It is like accepting the demands of the opposition,” said the AL joint general secretary.
Hasan added: “So I don’t see any obstacle to participate in the next election. But actually BNP is afraid of the election, so they want to stay away from the polls. As the EC decided to hold the elections using ballots as per their demand, I hope they will overcome their fear and participate in the election”.
Speaking about the commodity prices during Ramadan, he said during various festivals like Ramadan, Eid and Puja, commodity prices decrease in other countries, but in Bangladesh many businessmen take an aggressive mode and increase the prices of products.
Noting that the consumer rights organization has been active to deal with this situation, the information minister said for the convenience of the people, the government has taken steps to provide daily commodities at low costs during the Ramadan.
In his speech, Misbahur Rahman said, “We do politics for the welfare of the country and the people, not for the post or designation”.
Conducted by Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote Secretary General Shaykhul Hadith Maniruzzaman Rabbani, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Islami Front Chairman Syed Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi, Ulama Mashayekh Parishad Advisor Allama Ruhul Amin Khan Ujanbhi, Mowlana Delwar Hossain Saifi, Islami Ganatantrik Party Chairman MA Awal,
Islamic Democratic Alliance President Advocate Nurul Islam Khan, Joint Secretary General of Trinomul BNP Akkas Ali Khan, Nejame Islam Bangladesh Chairman Mownala Harisul Haque, Organizing Secretary of Bangladesh Supreme Party Abul Kalam Azad and Supreme Court Bar Association General Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal were present at the function, among others.