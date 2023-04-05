Hasan Mahmud for resisting anti-state conspiracies unitedly

Noting that various conspiracies are being hatched in the country, Hasan said, “It is the high time to be united with the Islamic parties who were with us during the 2008 elections. As a result, it will be easier to deal with the conspiracies and elect the government through voting with the participation of all parties in the next election”.

About the next parliament elections, he said Bangladesh Awami League proposed for using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections like other developed countries, including India and the USA.

“But several other parties including BNP raised objections against using the EVMs. It appears that the Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold elections through ballots in all the constituencies. It is like accepting the demands of the opposition,” said the AL joint general secretary.