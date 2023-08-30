French president Macron due in Dhaka on 11 Sept

French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Dhaka on 11 September after the G20 summit in New Delhi.

This would be the first trip of a French president to Dhaka after three decades. Then president François Mitterrand visited Bangladesh in 1990.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Paris on Wednesday confirmed Macron's visit to Bangladesh.

A source familiar with the preparation said French president Emmanuel Macron is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He will hold a bilateral meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.