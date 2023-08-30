French president Macron due in Dhaka on 11 Sept

French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Dhaka on 11 September after the G20 summit in New Delhi.
This would be the first trip of a French president to Dhaka after three decades. Then president François Mitterrand visited Bangladesh in 1990.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Paris on Wednesday confirmed Macron's visit to Bangladesh.
A source familiar with the preparation said French president Emmanuel Macron is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He will hold a bilateral meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He will pay tributes to the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Road No 32 in Dhanmondi.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November 2021. At the time, she invited Macron to visit Bangladesh.
Two countries laid emphasis on the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defence during the visit of the prime minister.
Two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation in Paris after the meeting of two top leaders.