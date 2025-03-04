Zika virus cluster identified, 5 infected in country

A Zika virus cluster has been identified in Bangladesh for the first time, with the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) reporting the virus's presence in five individuals.

The icddr,b, released the report on its website today, said the findings were based on samples collected in 2023.

The study revealed five cases of infection, and through whole genome sequencing and comparative analysis, scientists confirmed that the Bangladeshi strain is part of the Asian lineage.