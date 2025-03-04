Zika virus cluster identified, 5 infected in country
A Zika virus cluster has been identified in Bangladesh for the first time, with the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) reporting the virus's presence in five individuals.
The icddr,b, released the report on its website today, said the findings were based on samples collected in 2023.
The study revealed five cases of infection, and through whole genome sequencing and comparative analysis, scientists confirmed that the Bangladeshi strain is part of the Asian lineage.
Zika infection can lead to severe conditions, including microcephaly and other neurological disorders.
The icddr,b stated that Bangladesh's tropical climate, warm temperatures, and extended rainy season create ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes.
As a result, several mosquito-borne diseases occur, including dengue and chikungunya, and this time, the Zika virus has also been detected.
Like dengue and chikungunya, Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. While its symptoms are similar to those of dengue, it goes undetected in 80 per cent of cases.
The Zika virus can remain in the body for years and is also spread through sexual intercourse. If a woman, infected with Zika, becomes pregnant or if a pregnant woman contracts the virus, her child may be born with various physical defects.
The Zika virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and was later detected in humans in 1952. Since then, it has spread to many countries worldwide.