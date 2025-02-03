11-member taskforce formed to take action against undocumented foreigners
The home ministry on Monday formed a high powered 11-member taskforce to decide the next course of action against the foreign nationals who are staying and working in Bangladesh illegally.
A gazette to this end was issued today, Monday, stating that this order will come into effect immediately.
Additional secretary (Security and Immigration), Security Service Division, home ministry, and the ministry's joint secretary (Exit-2 Branch) were made respectively convenor and member secretary of the taskforce.
The remaining other members of the taskforce are: Director General, Office of the Chief Adviser, Director General (Consular), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Secretary (Political-1 Branch), Public Security Division, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Immigration), Special Branch (SB), Additional Director General (Passport, Visa and Immigration), Directorate of Immigration and Passports, Director (Operation Wing), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, Office of the Chief Adviser, Director (External Relations Liaison Wing), Directorate of National Security Intelligence (NSI), Director (External Affairs and Liaison Bureau), Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
The gazette said member secretary of the taskforce will coordinate and advise the members on the overall activities taken regarding the foreign nationals illegally staying in Bangladesh.
The taskforce may direct necessary action to be taken on the matters in this regard and may formulate recommendations if necessary.
It may request any officer/person to attend the meeting and co-opt if necessary.
Home adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury reiterated his vow several times that the government will take legal action against the foreigners who are staying and working illegally in Bangladesh after 31 January next.
As per the law, he said a work permit is required to give appointment to any foreigner.
The home adviser earlier said that there were 49,226 foreigners living illegally in Bangladesh and the number has reduced to 33,648 as many of the illegal foreigners have already obtained legal documents.