11-member taskforce formed to take action against undocumented foreigners

The home ministry on Monday formed a high powered 11-member taskforce to decide the next course of action against the foreign nationals who are staying and working in Bangladesh illegally.

A gazette to this end was issued today, Monday, stating that this order will come into effect immediately.

Additional secretary (Security and Immigration), Security Service Division, home ministry, and the ministry's joint secretary (Exit-2 Branch) were made respectively convenor and member secretary of the taskforce.

The remaining other members of the taskforce are: Director General, Office of the Chief Adviser, Director General (Consular), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Secretary (Political-1 Branch), Public Security Division, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Immigration), Special Branch (SB), Additional Director General (Passport, Visa and Immigration), Directorate of Immigration and Passports, Director (Operation Wing), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, Office of the Chief Adviser, Director (External Relations Liaison Wing), Directorate of National Security Intelligence (NSI), Director (External Affairs and Liaison Bureau), Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).