Dhaka Elevated Expressway
Explanation sought over toll collection allegations, people to be deployed to count vehicles
The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has sought an explanation over allegations of irregularities in toll collection on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. The BBA has also said that people will be deployed on the expressway to count vehicles.
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is a public-private partnership (PPP) project. The BBA oversees the project, while First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited (FDEE) is responsible for its construction, operation and maintenance.
The BBA has sought an explanation from FDEE regarding the involvement of Chinese company Shandong Hi-Speed International Operation and Maintenance Private Limited in toll collection and other operation and maintenance (O&M) activities. FDEE received the BBA's letter on Thursday morning. The letter was dated 18 November (Wednesday).
In the letter, the BBA asked FDEE to provide detailed written explanations on three issues, along with relevant documents, within seven working days. Otherwise, appropriate contractual and legal action will be taken under the prevailing laws, the letter stated.
A report “Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Allegations of concealing toll collection information” published in Prothom Alo on Thursday alleged revenue evasion through the concealment of actual toll collection figures on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.
According to the allegations, the foreign investor is reporting fewer vehicles than the actual number travelling on the expressway. There are also allegations of handing over toll collection responsibilities to a third party without approval, as well as dismissing and demoting Bangladeshi officers and employees.
On 3 September, the Special Branch (SB) of police submitted a report to the Bridges Division recommending action over these allegations. Prothom Alo published the report based on information from the SB report and its own investigation.
Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project Director Md Golam Mortuza confirmed the dispatch of the letter to FDEE to Prothom Alo on Thursday night. He said, “We have sent a letter seeking an explanation. The BBA will deploy people at all 22 lanes of the expressway to count vehicles. They will count manually to determine how many vehicles use the expressway. A tender has been invited for this purpose.”
The letter sent to the managing director of FDEE said that investigations by government intelligence agencies had found that Shandong Hi-Speed was directly involved in toll collection and operation and maintenance activities. However, FDEE had previously stated that it had sole responsibility for operating and maintaining the expressway and that no third party had been formally assigned this responsibility.
The BBA's letter identified three serious contractual violations and irregularities involving Shandong Hi-Speed.
First, it alleged that Shandong Hi-Speed was conducting O&M activities, including toll collection, beyond the scope of activities approved by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
The letter stated that Shandong Hi-Speed had received approval to operate a branch office for six years. However, the approval covered infrastructure engineering design and consultancy, traffic engineering, and activities related to bridges and highways.
According to the letter, direct toll collection and operation and maintenance of the expressway were not included in the approved activities. The letter said Shandong Hi-Speed's involvement in toll collection without the necessary approval from BIDA (now the Invest Bangladesh authority) and the BBA amounted to a violation of contractual provisions.
Second, there was a discrepancy between the registered office address of Shandong Hi-Speed and the location from which it actually operated.
According to the letter, BIDA records listed the company's office address as the fourth floor of Rahman Mansion in Uttar Badda. However, a physical inspection found no office of the company at that address. Another company was operating there. Shandong Hi-Speed was conducting its activities from the Central Control Building of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Kuril.
The BBA sought to know whether approval had been obtained from any authority to use the project building or whether it was being used under a sublease arrangement. It also sought an explanation on whether BIDA and the BBA had been informed or their consent obtained.
Third, the letter raised allegations of violations of foreign exchange regulations and an expired trade licence.
It stated that, under BIDA guidelines and the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947, a branch office is required to notify Bangladesh Bank through an authorised dealer bank within 30 days of receiving approval. However, Shandong Hi-Speed had not fulfilled this requirement. The company's trade licence expired on 30 June 2026, and it has not yet submitted an application for renewal.
The BBA said involving a company in toll collection on the expressway while its trade licence had expired and foreign exchange-related issues remained unresolved created serious legal and financial risks.
Earlier, on 13 September, the BBA had written to FDEE seeking clarification about Shandong Hi-Speed's legal status. In its reply on 28 September, FDEE said that although Shandong Hi-Speed had obtained separate registration, it had not been formally assigned responsibility for operating and maintaining the expressway. FDEE said it alone was carrying out these responsibilities.
However, in a letter dated 29 October last year, Shandong Hi-Speed described itself as a contracted operation and maintenance company working with FDEE. The SB investigation report also found that Shandong Hi-Speed was collecting tolls without proper approval.
In its latest letter, the BBA said FDEE's previous response was not acceptable and asked the company to provide a detailed explanation.