In the letter, the BBA asked FDEE to provide detailed written explanations on three issues, along with relevant documents, within seven working days. Otherwise, appropriate contractual and legal action will be taken under the prevailing laws, the letter stated.

A report “Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Allegations of concealing toll collection information” published in Prothom Alo on Thursday alleged revenue evasion through the concealment of actual toll collection figures on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

According to the allegations, the foreign investor is reporting fewer vehicles than the actual number travelling on the expressway. There are also allegations of handing over toll collection responsibilities to a third party without approval, as well as dismissing and demoting Bangladeshi officers and employees.

On 3 September, the Special Branch (SB) of police submitted a report to the Bridges Division recommending action over these allegations. Prothom Alo published the report based on information from the SB report and its own investigation.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project Director Md Golam Mortuza confirmed the dispatch of the letter to FDEE to Prothom Alo on Thursday night. He said, “We have sent a letter seeking an explanation. The BBA will deploy people at all 22 lanes of the expressway to count vehicles. They will count manually to determine how many vehicles use the expressway. A tender has been invited for this purpose.”