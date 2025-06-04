There should be a horror museum based on enforced disappearances report: CA
The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances toady submitted its second interim report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The commission, led by its Chairperson Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, submitted the report to the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here around 11:00am, said a press release of the Chief Adviser's press wing.
Commission members - human rights activists Nur Khan Liton and Sazzad Hossain and BRAC University teacher Nabila Idris were present.
Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraj Uddin Miah were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus said arrangements should be made to publish the report in the form of a book and on website.
This is not only an issue for Bangladesh but the world has interest in it, he said.
"How terrible every incident is! The 'gentlemen' of our society, our own relatives and friends, have committed these incidents. There should be a horror museum based on what have been found. There are horrifying incidents," he said.
About the cruelty showed against the victims of enforced disparateness in secret cells, Prof Yunus said they were locked up in a three-foot by three-foot cells months after months and it should be presented to the people.
He instructed the commission members to identify what should be done immediately so that the government can start its work within a short time to this end.
A commission member told the chief adviser that the incidents are so horrific that many of the officers and others involved are also regretful and they contacted the commission as an attempt to purify themselves.
Two officers even wrote letters seeking relief from this and the letters were found in Ganabhaban, the commission member said, adding that the then army chief also publicly acknowledged about the letters.
The commission members said they have received 1,850 complaints so far and out of them, 1,350 complaints have been scrutinised.
They said the number of complaints could exceed 3,500, while more than 300 people are still missing among the victims of disappearances.
The commission chief requested the chief adviser to take initiatives so that the families of the missing people can at least make bank transactions.
He said under the existing law, if someone has been missing for seven years, s/he can be presumed dead.
He recommended amending the law making it five years.
The chief adviser advised the commission to inform about what to do so that steps can be taken in this regard as soon as possible.
Expressing gratitude to the commission members, Prof Yunus said, "You are working disregarding fear and various threats. You will be an inspiration to the people of this country. You are an inspiration to those who will work for human rights in the future."