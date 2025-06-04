There should be a horror museum based on enforced disappearances report: CA

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances toady submitted its second interim report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The commission, led by its Chairperson Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, submitted the report to the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here around 11:00am, said a press release of the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Commission members - human rights activists Nur Khan Liton and Sazzad Hossain and BRAC University teacher Nabila Idris were present.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraj Uddin Miah were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus said arrangements should be made to publish the report in the form of a book and on website.

This is not only an issue for Bangladesh but the world has interest in it, he said.

"How terrible every incident is! The 'gentlemen' of our society, our own relatives and friends, have committed these incidents. There should be a horror museum based on what have been found. There are horrifying incidents," he said.