Bangladesh seeks consular access to suspects held in India: Shama Obaed

Bangladesh has sought consular access to two suspects detained in India in connection with the murder case filed over the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam said today, Monday.

“We asked for consular access … we will pursue the matter through diplomatic channels,” she told newspersons at the foreign ministry this afternoon.

The state minister said Kolkata Police had recently arrested two individuals as suspects in the killing and reportedly placed them under a 14-day remand.

She said Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata had already contacted the relevant authorities and formally requested consular access to obtain further information and verify the identities of the detainees.

“Once we receive the full details and consular access is granted, we will be able to move forward with the next steps,” she said.

Shama Obaed Islam said Bangladesh has a prisoner exchange agreement with India and the government would consider using that mechanism if the suspects are confirmed to be involved in the crime.

“If the suspects are identified as perpetrators of the killing, we certainly want justice. In that case, we will contact the Indian government through diplomatic channels to bring them back under the prisoner exchange agreement or through another appropriate legal mechanism,” she said.

Responding to a question about the timeline for their return, the state minister said the matter is currently under the legal and judicial process of another country. Dhaka must wait for further developments.

“We have requested consular access and are following our rules and procedures. We hope India will cooperate with us in this matter,” she added.

She said if consular access is granted, Bangladeshi officials would meet the detainees in accordance with international procedures to verify their identities and facts before deciding on the next course of action.

Asked about communication with India, the state minister said Bangladesh has already contacted the authorities through its mission in Kolkata and formally sought consular access, but no response has yet been received from either Kolkata or New Delhi.

The state minister also touched on broader bilateral issues, saying Bangladesh has several matters under discussion with India, including diesel supply, water sharing and concerns over border killings.

She noted that India had expressed interest in maintaining constructive relations with Bangladesh following the formation of the new government in Dhaka.

“If we want to maintain good diplomacy between the two countries, those commitments should be reflected in actions,” she said.

On a separate question regarding ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the state minister said efforts to bring her back to Bangladesh to face trial remain an ongoing process.

She said the government seeks justice for crimes allegedly committed during the previous regime, including killings during the July uprising, and that efforts to bring those accused to justice, including the ousted prime minister who is currently in India, will continue through legal and diplomatic channels.





