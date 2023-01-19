River conservation commission hiding names of encroachers

The National River Conservation Commission is not revealing the list of the occupiers’ names who encroached lands of 48 rivers of the country. Their names are being omitted from the final report. Even the names of the establishments published earlier on the commission's website were later removed. A four-year survey identified 38,000 individuals and organisations in 48 river occupation. This survey costed Tk 290 million. The whole expense seems to have been wasted as the list is not published.

It was decided in the meeting headed by the chairman of the commission, Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury, on 15 December, that the names of the occupiers of the river and the structures built within 10 metres cannot be disclosed in the final report. The list of occupants will not be published in the organisation's database either. No such information shall be disclosed even in print copy. The commission contends that the survey was not conducted in accordance with the records.