BB directs all banks to join ‘Festival of Youth’ parade on 5 August

Bangladesh Bank has directed the managing directors of all banks to ensure the success of the “Festival of Youth 2025” scheduled for tomorrow, 5 August. Bank officials have been instructed to join the parade to mark the occasion. Bangladesh Bank issued an official letter to all banks in this regard yesterday, Sunday.

The letter stated, “On the occasion of ‘Celebration of Youth 2025’, various government institutions have undertaken programmes under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.