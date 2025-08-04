BB directs all banks to join ‘Festival of Youth’ parade on 5 August
Bangladesh Bank has directed the managing directors of all banks to ensure the success of the “Festival of Youth 2025” scheduled for tomorrow, 5 August. Bank officials have been instructed to join the parade to mark the occasion. Bangladesh Bank issued an official letter to all banks in this regard yesterday, Sunday.
The letter stated, “On the occasion of ‘Celebration of Youth 2025’, various government institutions have undertaken programmes under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
"As part of these programmes, a parade will take place around 1:00 pm on 5 August in the areas surrounding the National Museum of Science and Technology (Novo Theatre), Bijoy Sarani, and Tejgaon, involving officials from the Financial Institutions Division and other government departments and agencies.
Your participation is highly expected to make the parade a success. In this regard, you are kindly requested to join the parade under your respective bank’s ‘Festival of Youth 2025’ banner.”
It has been learned that after receiving the letter, all banks began preparing banners. Additionally, officials from head offices and some branches in Dhaka have been asked to be present.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank, said, “We’ve received a letter regarding this. A team from our bank will participate in the parade. We are making preparations accordingly.”