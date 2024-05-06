Number of unemployed people stands at nearly 2.6m: BBS

The number of unemployed people in the country stands at 2,590,000 according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The number of unemployed people was 2,470,000. BBS on Monday unveiled the labour survey on the three-month basis.

The unemployment situation from January to March has been revealed in the survey.

According to ILO, those, who have not got an opportunity of work for one hour within seven days and expected work for the last one month, are called unemployed.