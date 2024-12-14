Ex-PM Hasina involved in enforced disappearance: Commission

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance today submitted its first interim report to Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The five-member commission led by retired justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury handed over the report titled “Unfolding The Truth” to the Chief Adviser at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka.

The commission chairman said they had found the prima facie involvement of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and some high-ranking officials of security forces and her government, including her defence adviser, Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique in the enforced disappearances.