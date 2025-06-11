Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in 24hrs

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,51,770. The death toll from the virus remains unchanged at 29,500.

A total of 107 samples were tested during the latest reporting period of 24 hours [between 8:00am Tuesday and 8:00am Wednesday], resulting in a daily positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.