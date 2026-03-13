Speaker, deputy speaker pay tribute to martyrs at National Memorial
Speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, and deputy speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal today, Friday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar of the capital.
The speaker and the deputy speaker laid the wreaths at the altar of the memorial around 10:15 am.
After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the valiant martyrs, who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.
Later, they signed the visitors’ book of the National Memorial.