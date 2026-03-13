Speaker, deputy speaker pay tribute to martyrs at National Memorial

Speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, and deputy speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal today, Friday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar of the capital.

The speaker and the deputy speaker laid the wreaths at the altar of the memorial around 10:15 am.