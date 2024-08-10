Several hundred protesters take position at High Court premises

Several hundred protesters, with many carrying the national flag, have taken position on the premises in front of the High Court building since 12:00 pm on Saturday.

The protesters said they would continue a peaceful sit-in until their demands are met. The army has taken positions at the High Court premises.

Meanwhile, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, coordinator of Student Against Discrimination and advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said in a post on the social media platform Facebook that the sit-in programme is being observed demanding the resignation of the chief justice and seven justices of the Appellate Division.