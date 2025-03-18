Consensus Commission's dialogue with political parties to begin Thursday
The National Consensus Commission is set to begin its dialogues with political parties, starting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday, aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.
The meeting with the LDP is scheduled for 3:00 pm on Thursday, according to a press release.
The commission will later announce the schedule for talks with other political parties in phases.
Meanwhile, two more political parties – Jatiya Ganofront and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) – submitted their views on the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday.
With the two parties, a total of 15 political parties have so far submitted their opinions, but major political parties, including BNP and Jamaat, are yet to send theirs.
The 15 parties are Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Zaker Party, Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Amjanatar Dal, Rashtra Sanskar Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Bangladesh Jasad, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Jatiya Ganofront and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).
Besides, 14 more political parties sought a few more days to place their complete opinions. The Consensus Commission is again contacting the remaining nine parties.
The commission, spearheaded by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, started its work on 15 February 2025.
The commission identified the crucial recommendations made in the reports of five reform commissions – the constitution reform commission, the public administration reform commission, the electoral system reform commission, the judiciary reform commission and the ACC reform commission – to seek opinions from the political parties.
Later, the commission sent a set of recommendations in a spreadsheet format to 38 political parties asking them to send their specific opinions on the important reform recommendations by 13 March.