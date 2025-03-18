Consensus Commission's dialogue with political parties to begin Thursday

The National Consensus Commission is set to begin its dialogues with political parties, starting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday, aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The meeting with the LDP is scheduled for 3:00 pm on Thursday, according to a press release.

The commission will later announce the schedule for talks with other political parties in phases.

Meanwhile, two more political parties – Jatiya Ganofront and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) – submitted their views on the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday.

With the two parties, a total of 15 political parties have so far submitted their opinions, but major political parties, including BNP and Jamaat, are yet to send theirs.