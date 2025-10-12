Personal data protection ordinance: Risk of misuse due to unchecked executive powers

The draft of the Personal Data Protection Ordinance 2025, approved by the interim government, includes provisions on individuals’ rights over their personal data and its use. However, despite being one of the most talked-about legislative initiatives, the approved draft retains broad executive powers, raising fears of potential misuse.

The draft also lacks clarity on data storage mechanisms, and its implementation on foreign organisations could pose significant challenges.

The interim government approved the draft on Thursday. It defines various forms of personal data and specifies citizens’ rights regarding their use.

Efforts to enact a personal data protection law began in 2019 under the ousted Awami League government, which produced several drafts, including the most recent one in April 2024.

After taking office, the interim government revived the initiative and included definitions and rules for data collection and processing. The ordinance is set to take effect 18 months after its promulgation, though experts say more time will be needed for implementation.