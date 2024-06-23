Matiur to be removed from the post of Sonali Bank director

National Board of Revenue (NBR) member and director of state owned Sonali Bank PLC Matiur Rahman, who came into limelight lately after a video of his son purchasing a sacrificial animal (a goat) at an extravagant price went viral on social media, is likely to be removed from his post.

He is not attending the meeting of the governing body of the bank which started at 11:00 am Sunday either. Ziaul Hasan Sidduque, panel chairman of the bank, is presiding over the meeting today.

Sources in the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry and Sonali Bank confirmed this. They said Matiur was verbally asked to not attend the governing body meeting today. The bank authorities also suggested that he better refrain from attending the meeting and he accepted that.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a video of his son buying a goat at Tk 1.5 million from Sadik Agro in the capital’s Mohammadpur area went viral on social media. The netizens also found that he purchased cows worth Tk 7 million from different farms in the capital.