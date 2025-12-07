Election schedule on any day between 8 and 15 December
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election within this week.
This time, the polling hours will be extended by one hour. Voting will begin at 7:30am and continue until 4:30pm.
Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah shared this information with journalists on Sunday after a meeting of the Election Commission at the EC building.
He said that the election schedule would be announced on any day within this week.
In response to a question, Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said the Chief Election Commissioner had earlier stated that the schedule would be announced in the second week of December. This week falls between 8 December and 15 December, and the schedule will be announced on any day within this period.