PM seeks collective actions to build sustainable future for next generations

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Thursday called for collective global actions to build a safer and more sustainable future for the next generation, urging the international community to take five urgent measures, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring predictable climate finance for climate-vulnerable countries.

“Let us act together to build a safer and more sustainable future for generations to come,” the prime minister said while addressing a high-level meeting on “Climate Action and the Just Transition” at the United Nations Headquarters here.

The meeting was held this afternoon (local time) at the Trusteeship Council Chamber of the UN Headquarters, convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as part of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).