BNP govt will begin work on Teesta Barrage too: PM

Prime Minister and BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said the BNP government will start work on the Padma Barrage and Teesta Barrage projects.

“I want to clearly state that this BNP government will begin work on the Padma Barrage and, InShaAllah, also on the Teesta Barrage. Under the leadership of today’s Disaster Management and Relief Minister, BNP carried out various programmes regarding the Teesta issue. Therefore, if anyone has worked, delivered, and prepared the ground, it is the BNP,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a civic gathering after laying the foundation stone of the National Disaster Management Research and Training Institute building here this afternoon.

Stating that the government has already decided to construct the Padma Barrage in the country’s northern and southern regions, especially on the Padma River in Rajshahi, he said, “Over the border, barrages are being built and water is being diverted in different ways, while we receive less water during the dry season.”

“We want to construct this barrage so that people and farmers in our country can get water on time during both monsoon and dry seasons,” he added.