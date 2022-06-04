Improvement in services to turn Bangladesh into regional aviation hub: Experts

Speakers at seminar on ‘Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Aviation Hub’ have suggested the government to improve the services at the country’s domestic and international airports.

They said only improvement in aviation services could attract the foreign tourists that would play vital role to turn Bangladesh into a regional aviation hub.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, presiding over the function, said after completion of the construction of third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, aviation passengers will see a substantial improvement in the services.