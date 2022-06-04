Bangladesh

Improvement in services to turn Bangladesh into regional aviation hub: Experts

Speakers at seminar on ‘Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Aviation Hub’ have suggested the government to improve the services at the country’s domestic and international airports.

They said only improvement in aviation services could attract the foreign tourists that would play vital role to turn Bangladesh into a regional aviation hub.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, presiding over the function, said after completion of the construction of third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, aviation passengers will see a substantial improvement in the services.

“We will maintain international standard in our service… We’ve already appointed foreign consultants in this regard,“ he told the seminar, held on the sideline of the international travel and tourism fair titled: Triplover Dhaka Travel Mart-2022, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city.

Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, the seminar was also addressed by Md Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines; Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novoair; and A T M Nazrul Islam, managing director of United Airways Bangladesh Ltd.

Representatives from different stakeholders of the country’s aviation industry including regulators, airlines, concerned apex trade bodies, aviation experts and aviation reporters also spoke on the occasion.

The participants mainly discussed on the existing hurdles and opportunities in development of Bangladesh aviation sector, and how to harness the potential in establishing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub, in line with the aspiration of the nation.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor The Bangladesh Monitor, moderated the session.

