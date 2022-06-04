Improvement in services to turn Bangladesh into regional aviation hub: Experts

“We will maintain international standard in our service… We’ve already appointed foreign consultants in this regard,“ he told the seminar, held on the sideline of the international travel and tourism fair titled: Triplover Dhaka Travel Mart-2022, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city.
Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, the seminar was also addressed by Md Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines; Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novoair; and A T M Nazrul Islam, managing director of United Airways Bangladesh Ltd.
Representatives from different stakeholders of the country’s aviation industry including regulators, airlines, concerned apex trade bodies, aviation experts and aviation reporters also spoke on the occasion.
The participants mainly discussed on the existing hurdles and opportunities in development of Bangladesh aviation sector, and how to harness the potential in establishing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub, in line with the aspiration of the nation.
Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor The Bangladesh Monitor, moderated the session.