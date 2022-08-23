HC stresses accessibility of DCs to the people during contempt hearing

On 11 August, the High Court summoned five people including the deputy commissioner of Kushtia in a contempt of court case.
On Sunday, four of them including Kushtia DC Saidul Islam, Kushtia police super Khairul Alam, Brac Bank MD Selim R F Hussain and a businessman named Abdul Rashid appeared before the court.
The court also rejected the petition filed by Kushtia DC and SP, seeking exemption from physical appearance before the court. Later, they appeared before the court as per the court order on Monday.
The HC fixed 24 October for hearing on the contempt of court rule. The SP, Brac Bank MD, businessman Abdur Rashid and officer-in-charge of Kushtia Sadar Police Station Sabbirul Alam have been asked to appear before the court on that day.
Advocate Ragib Rouf Chowdhury, a counsel for a businessman named Shafiqul Islam said his client’s property worth Tk 1.33 billion was sold at an auction for just Tk 150 million.
Shafiqul had established his business structures on eight acres of land after taking a loan of Tk 420 million from the Brac Bank. He also paid Tk 900 million towards paying off the loan with interest.
But that was not enough, his property was seized and an auction was called. So, a writ petition with the High Court was filed challenging the auction procedures.
On 2nd August, the High Court passed an order staying procedure of the auction and asked Shafiqul to pay Tk 200 million in one month and Tk 60 million annually to pay off the rest of his loan.
However, violating the HC order, Shafiqul’s property was auctioned. And, the contempt of court case was lodged in this connection.