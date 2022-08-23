HC stresses accessibility of DCs to the people during contempt hearing

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the deputy commissioner of Kushtia to keep his doors open for the public to give them easy access to him, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and justice AKM Rabiul Hassan came up with the observation while hearing a petition.

“Keep your doors open so people can easily get a chance to meet you with their complaints. You must take action after receiving a complaint as a deputy commissioner is considered the heart of the government. The image of the government depends on your work,” said the court in its observation.