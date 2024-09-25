Dr Yunus seeks support of foreign friends to build new Bangladesh

Chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has sought cooperation from foreign friends to build a new Bangladesh dreamt by youth folks.

“Through the sacrifice of lives and indomitable leadership of the youth, revolutionary changes have taken place in Bangladesh. They sacrificed their lives to build a discrimination-free society and a prosperous country,” he said.

Dr. Yunus said this at a reception hosted marking the 50th year of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations Tuesday evening.

The chief adviser said: "The sacrifice of young people has created a great opportunity for us.

We don't want to miss this opportunity. The youth want to build a new Bangladesh through a drastic change in the existing state structure and institutions. We need all of your support to implement it.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu and representatives of various countries attended the event.