India assures Bangladesh of stopping border killing: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at his residence.

He said the independence and sovereignty of the country is safe only in the hands of Awami League.

The minister said though BNP leaders now talk about the border killing issue, but this party tried to keep alive this problem to make their political gains.

“They (BNP leaders) have forgotten that the longstanding border problem between Bangladesh and India was resolved through Sheikh Hasina,” he observed.