India-Bangladesh defence cooperation gradually rising: Rajnath Singh

The defence cooperation between Bangladesh and India has been rising gradually, said Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. He further said the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries have been continuously rising through different programmes including defence discussion, joint training and drill.

Rajnath Singh was speaking the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi where he recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War.

Diplomatic sources of Bangladesh and India said this is the first time any Indian defence minister attended the Armed Forces Day event organised by any mission of any country. Besides Rajnath, India’s Chief of Defence Stuff Bipin Rawat, Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari also attended the programme.