India has no comment on Bangladesh's election: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Saturday said they have "absolutely nothing" to comment on the election issue here, noting that this is an internal issue of Bangladesh.

"For us, there is absolutely nothing that we have to comment on....," he said, reports UNB.

The high commissioner made the remarks when newsmen approached him on the next national election at a programme at Maizbhandar Sharif in Fatikchhari of Chattogram on Saturday afternoon.