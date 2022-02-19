Bangladesh

India has no comment on Bangladesh's election: Doraiswami

Prothom Alo English Desk
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Saturday said they have "absolutely nothing" to comment on the election issue here, noting that this is an internal issue of Bangladesh.

"For us, there is absolutely nothing that we have to comment on....," he said, reports UNB.

The high commissioner made the remarks when newsmen approached him on the next national election at a programme at Maizbhandar Sharif in Fatikchhari of Chattogram on Saturday afternoon.

He went there to provide ghilaf at the shrine of Shafiul Bashar Maizbhandari.

Tarikat federation chairman and local lawmaker Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari was also present. The high commissioner said they are friends to Bangladesh and friends to Bangladesh's democracy.

"And we have no comment to make on your elections," said the Indian envoy, adding that they look forward to see the elections and the elections results. Doraiswami also said they look forward to working with the next government.

