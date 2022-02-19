India has no comment on Bangladesh's election: Doraiswami

He went there to provide ghilaf at the shrine of Shafiul Bashar Maizbhandari.
Tarikat federation chairman and local lawmaker Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari was also present. The high commissioner said they are friends to Bangladesh and friends to Bangladesh's democracy.
"And we have no comment to make on your elections," said the Indian envoy, adding that they look forward to see the elections and the elections results. Doraiswami also said they look forward to working with the next government.