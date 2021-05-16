India returnee dies in Jashore quarantine

A man who returned from India died in quarantine at a hotel in Jashore town on Sunday.

Fifty-six-year Bimal Chandra Dey, a resident of Palang area of Sariatpur sadar upzila, died at the hotel, Balaka Hotel, around 3:15pm on Sunday.

According to the police and the health department, Bimal Chandra went to India for cancer treatment. He returned through Benapole immigration on 8 May. Ailing Bimal Chandra was kept on a 14-day quarantine at Balaka Hotel.

Civil surgeon of Jashore Sheikh Abu Shahin confirmed the death.

He said Bimal Chandra entered Bangladesh with a Covid-19 negative certificate from India. He died of cancer. A sample has been collected to run test whether he was Covid-19 positive.