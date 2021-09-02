India sends 2 medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh

One MOP is to be set up at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and the other plant is for the Bangladesh Navy, to be set up at BNS Patenga.
The MOPs, developed and manufactured by DRDO in India, generate medical oxygen on-site in a highly cost-effective manner while these can also be used for refilling oxygen cylinders as well.
This visit by INS Savitri is also the second port call by Indian Navy vessels to Bangladesh in 2021, when India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating the golden jubilee of the 1971 Liberation War.
Earlier in March 2021, two Indian Navy ships had made a historic visit to Mongla Port to jointly celebrate Mujib Borsho.
Regular port calls by Bangladesh Navy and Indian Navy ships to each other’s countries is an ongoing activity and helps strengthen the spirit of fraternal friendship and close cooperation, the release said.