India sends 30 ambulances to Bangladesh

The lot is out 109 ambulances the Indian prime minister offered to donate to Bangladesh to boost its capabilities to fight Covid infections.
Modi made the offer during his visit to Bangladesh in last March to attend the country's celebrations of the golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The remaining ambulances are expected to reach Bangladesh by the end of September said the authorities.
This gift from India surely reflects its relentless and sustainable commitment towards assisting the fraternal people of Bangladesh, they said.