India to confer Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on Bangabandhu

The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and comprises two ex-officio members, namely the Chief Justice of India and leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha. Two eminent members are also part of the jury, namely Som Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

The jury met on 19 March and after due deliberations, unanimously decided to select Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020, in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

The past awardees include luminaries like Dr. Julius Nyerere, former president of Tanzania, Dr. Gerhard Fischer, Federal Republic of Germany, Ramakrishna Mission, Baba Amte (Shri Murlidhar Devidas Amte), Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Shri Chandi Prasad Bhatt and Indian Space Research Organisation.

Recent awardees include Vivekananda Kendra, India (2015), Akshaya Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (jointly for 2016), Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India (2017) and Shri Yohei Sasakawa, Japan(2018).

The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft item.