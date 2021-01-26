‘India wants to start tourist visas soon’

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Tuesday said they want to restart issuing tourist visa as soon as possible, noting that they are waiting to see the COVID-19 situation is normalised with vaccination in Bangladesh and India.

"We really want to start it, hopefully soon.” he told reporters at the high commission, adding that people will have more confidence with vaccination in Bangladesh and India.

The high commissioner was talking to reporters after celebrating the Republic Day of India at the High Commission.

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at the high commission of India, Dhaka with members of the Indian community and with social distancing norms in place.