Indian army chief arrives in Dhaka

Indian army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Dhaka on Thursday on a five-day visit, reports UNB.
He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of general Aziz Ahmed, the Chief of the Army Staff, Bangladesh.
The Indian army chief is accompanied by his wife Veena Naravane and a two-member delegation.
General Naravane is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Army, Navy and acting Air Force chiefs of Bangladesh and meet other senior officers of the Bangladesh army, the Indian high commission in Dhaka said on Thursday.
During his trip, the Indian army chief will also visit various military stations in Bangladesh.
General Naravane will also pay tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment, as per the itenary shared by the Indian high commission.
The Indian army chief will share his experience at a seminar on the United Nations Peace Support Operations during his trip. He will also witness the culmination and closing ceremony of the joint military exercise, Shantir Ogroshena.
The visit of the Indian army chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the armed forces of the two countries, the Indian high commission said.