Indian army chief arrives in Dhaka

General Naravane is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Army, Navy and acting Air Force chiefs of Bangladesh and meet other senior officers of the Bangladesh army, the Indian high commission in Dhaka said on Thursday.

During his trip, the Indian army chief will also visit various military stations in Bangladesh.

General Naravane will also pay tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment, as per the itenary shared by the Indian high commission.