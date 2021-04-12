Indian High Commission shares 38 documentary films with Chorki

Bangladesh and India forwarded one step ahead in strengthening their cultural and traditional bonds as Indian Diplomacy Division has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladeshi video streaming platform Chorki on Sunday.
Chorki with the collaboration of Indian High Commission will be able to stream 38 documentaries created by Indian Diplomacy Division.
Indian high commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Deepthi Alanghat, second Secretary (public diplomacy), Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo and member of board of directors of Mediastar Ltd, managing editor of Prothom Alo Sazzad Sharif, filmmaker and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Chorki, Redoan Rony and ABM Jabed Sultan, head of business of Prothom Alo Digital were present at the event. Strict health rules were followed at the event.
Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami signed the MoU on behalf of Indian Diplomacy division while Matiur Rahman signed on behalf of Chorki.
Doraiswami said, this new beginning would help to improve the cultural relations between the two countries.
“These two countries have long-standing cultural bonds. This initiative will make the bonds even stronger,” Matiur Rahman said after signing the MoU.
The video streaming platform of Mediastar Ltd Chorki will start operations from 3 June.