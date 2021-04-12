Indian High Commission shares 38 documentary films with Chorki

Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami signed the MoU on behalf of Indian Diplomacy division while Matiur Rahman signed on behalf of Chorki.

Doraiswami said, this new beginning would help to improve the cultural relations between the two countries.

“These two countries have long-standing cultural bonds. This initiative will make the bonds even stronger,” Matiur Rahman said after signing the MoU.

The video streaming platform of Mediastar Ltd Chorki will start operations from 3 June.