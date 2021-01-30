Indian premier is likely to visit Tungipara: officials

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tungipara to pay homage to father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his planned Bangladesh tour in March, officials said here today.

The Indian premier was scheduled to make a two-day visit to Bangladesh in March this year to join the country’s 50th Independence Day, 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations.

“The tour may take him to Bangabandhu shrine at Tungipara for paying homage,” a Bangladesh high commission official told BSS on the sidelines of Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) in the Indian capital.